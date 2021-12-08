Woman allegedly threatened by a man with a knife outside McDonald's in Leamington

A woman was allegedly threatened with a knife outside MacDonald's in Leamington.

A woman was allegedly threatened by a man with a knife outside McDonald's in Leamington.

Police said the victim was left badly shaken and 43-year-old man has been arrested.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 4.10pm this afternoon (December 8).

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports that a woman had been threatened outside McDonald's on the Parade in Leamington.

"Officers attended and arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"A knife was also seized from his person and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Thankfully the woman was not injured but left shaken following the incident.