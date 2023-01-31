Woman arrested after she was allegedly spotted trying car doors in Leamington

She was later charged with interfering with motor vehicles and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on March 31

A woman was been arrested after she was allegedly spotted trying car doors in Leamington.

Police received reports of a suspect acting suspiciously in Cliffe Road on Friday evening (January 27).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgette Motte, 30, of Grange Close, Warwick was later charged with interfering with motor vehicles and will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on March 31.

A woman was been arrested after she was allegedly spotted trying car doors in Leamington.

She was one of eight suspected car criminals arrested over the weekend by Warwickshire Police, who seized four stolen motors in a crackdown on vehicle crime.

Detective Inspector Wayne Reynolds said: “With the help of the public we can continue to tackle vehicle crime.

“Taking simple precautions to protect your vehicle makes it harder for criminals to operate in the county.