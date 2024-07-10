Woman arrested in connection with possible murder of missing Warwick man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with the disappearance of a missing man from Warwick.

Stefan Watkins – who is known as Lee or LeeLee – was last seen on May 6, 2023, when he left his home.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and very short hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Stefan was reported missing, Warwickshire Police has issued several public appeals and say they are pursuing numerous investigative opportunities but he remains missing.

Stefan Watkins – who is known as Lee or LeeLee – was last seen on May 6 2023 when he left his home in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

In a new development on Tuesday (July 9) a 45-year-old woman from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Gareth Unett said: “Initial enquiries suggested that Stefan had travelled to Coventry in the early hours of May 7 last year.

“Unfortunately, despite significant investigative work, we have no confirmed proof of life after CCTV showed him leaving his home in Warwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain open-minded and truly hope he’s alive and well, however the information we’ve gathered so far suggests he may have come to harm.

“This week we have arrested a woman in connection with his disappearance and our investigations continue.”

DI Unett added: “Given the length of time that has passed, it’s important to get closure for his partner and we continue to provide updates and support to her.

“If Stefan is alive and well or you know something about where he may be, please get in touch through our online portal or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the King’s coronation on the day Stefan left home so we hope this might help to jog people’s memory.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our ongoing investigation. Please help us get answers for Stefan’s loved ones.”

Anyone with information that could help Warwickshire Police with their ongoing investigation can submit it through the portal on the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/

People can also call the force on 101.