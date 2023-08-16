Register
Woman arrested on suspicion of drug driving after car crashes into Costa coffee shop in Lutterworth

It happening this morning (Wednesday) and enquiries are ongoing
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
The BMW crashed into Costa in Church Street just before 6am this morning (Wednesday).

A woman has been arrested after a car crashed into a coffee shop in Lutterworth.

The BMW crashed into Costa in Church Street just before 6am this morning (Wednesday).

Police say the occupants of the car had left the scene, but after a search of the area a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs and was in possession of cannabis.

She remains in custody and enquiries are continuing.