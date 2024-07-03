Woman charged after three people injured in Nuneaton dog attack
A woman has been charged under the dangerous dog act after three people were bitten in an attack on Monday (July 1).
Jade Riley, 23, of Dovecote Drive, Nuneaton, was charged with three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control that has caused injury, four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of attempting to cause criminal damage.
Three people were treated for bite wounds following the incident in Weddington Road.
The suspect is also alleged to have assaulted two members of staff at Nuneaton’s George Eliot Hospital and two police officers, and attempted to cause damage to a car.
Riley will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 3 July).