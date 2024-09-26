Woman charged in connection with fatal dog attack in north Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog at her home last year.

The woman was declared dead at the scene after being seriously injured in the attack in Kathleen Avenue, Bedworth on June 2, 2023.

Anita Atwal, 51, also of Kathleen Avenue, Bedworth has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Atwal is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on October 23.

The dog, which was not a banned breed, was seized by police following the attack and put down.