Woman charged in connection with stabbing in Warwick

She has been charged with wounding with intent

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:44 BST

A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in Warwick.

Officers were called out at 5.10pm on Saturday (March 25) to a report that a man had been found with stab wounds in Spinney Hill, Warwick.

A passer-by found the man and managed to get him to a hospital for treatment

Reda Malone, 42, of Bennetts Castle Lane, Dagenham has been charged with wounding with intent.

She was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (March 28).