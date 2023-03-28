Woman charged in connection with stabbing in Warwick

She has been charged with wounding with intent

A woman has been charged after a man was stabbed in Warwick.

Officers were called out at 5.10pm on Saturday (March 25) to a report that a man had been found with stab wounds in Spinney Hill, Warwick.

A passer-by found the man and managed to get him to a hospital for treatment

Reda Malone, 42, of Bennetts Castle Lane, Dagenham has been charged with wounding with intent.

