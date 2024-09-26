Woman charged over fatal dog attack that killed pensioner in Bedworth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog at her Bedworth home.
The woman was declared dead at the scene after being seriously injured in the attack in Kathleen Avenue, Bedworth on 2 June 2023.
Anita Atwal, 51, also of Kathleen Avenue, Bedworth, has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Atwal is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The dog, which was not a banned breed, was seized by police following the attack and put down.