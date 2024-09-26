Woman charged over fatal dog attack that killed pensioner in Bedworth

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:28 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog at her Bedworth home.

The woman was declared dead at the scene after being seriously injured in the attack in Kathleen Avenue, Bedworth on 2 June 2023.

Anita Atwal, 51, also of Kathleen Avenue, Bedworth, has been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Atwal is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.

The dog, which was not a banned breed, was seized by police following the attack and put down.