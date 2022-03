File image.

A woman has been charged following an incident which allegedly saw a police officer attacked in Rugby town centre.

The incident occurred on Market Place at about 1.55am on the morning of March 20.

Carly McDowall, aged 42 of Teeswater Close, Long Lawford, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.