Woman charged with shoplifting and burglaries across Leamington, Warwick and Wellesbourne

A woman has been charged with a series of burglaries and shoplifting incidents across Leamington, Warwick and Wellesbourne.

During one of the incidents in December, a shop worker was allegedly assaulted when he confronted a shoplifter at a shop in Parade, Leamington.

Lauren Viola, aged 31, of no fixed abode, has been charged with four counts of burglary, 11 counts of theft from a shop and one count of assault by beating.

