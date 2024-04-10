Woman charged with violent and weapons offences after alleged assault in Rugby shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been charged with violent and weapons offences after an alleged assault in a Rugby shop.

Holly Sheridan, 35, has been charged with threatening someone with a sharply pointed article, possession of a knife in a public place, common assault, and criminal damage.

She was arrested after it is alleged she assaulted a shopworker and threatened him with scissors at a store in High Street.

The alleged assault took place yesterday (April 9) in Rugby town centre.

She is also alleged to have caused damage in the shop during the incident yesterday (Tuesday, April 9) morning.

Following her arrest officers seized a knife.

Sheridan, of no fixed abode, will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

A 29-year-old man from Rugby arrested at the same time on suspicion of theft from the same shop has been bailed until June while enquiries continue.