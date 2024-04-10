Woman charged with violent and weapons offences after alleged assault in Rugby shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman has been charged with violent and weapons offences after an alleged assault in a Rugby shop.
Holly Sheridan, 35, has been charged with threatening someone with a sharply pointed article, possession of a knife in a public place, common assault, and criminal damage.
She was arrested after it is alleged she assaulted a shopworker and threatened him with scissors at a store in High Street.
She is also alleged to have caused damage in the shop during the incident yesterday (Tuesday, April 9) morning.
Following her arrest officers seized a knife.
Sheridan, of no fixed abode, will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on April 26.
A 29-year-old man from Rugby arrested at the same time on suspicion of theft from the same shop has been bailed until June while enquiries continue.
He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after it is alleged he bit an officer while in custody.