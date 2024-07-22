Woman dies after dog attack in Coventry
West Midlands Ambulance Service received a 999 call at about 12.15pm today (Monday) reporting a dog attack at a property on Wexford Road, Coventry. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two Midlands Air Ambulances responded with the first ambulance arriving on scene within six minutes of the call.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived with police officers to find a woman inside a property in a critical condition.
“With help from police, the woman was rapidly removed from the property due to safety concerns. Ambulance staff performed advanced life support but tragically, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.
“No one else was injured in the incident.”