Woman escapes car during alleged kidnapping in south Warwickshire
The incident happened outside the Navigation Inn pub on the A4300 near Wootton Wawen. Several cars passed the woman before one stopped to help her call a friend and report it to police.
A 24-year-old man from Stratford arrested on suspicion of kidnap and false imprisonment has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Warwickshire Police are now appealing for information so they can piece together what happened. They are especially keen to speak to the person who stopped to help her.
The incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday July 25, when a black BMW was understood to be driving erratically along Birmingham Road in Stratford.
The car travelled from the town centre in the direction of Wootton Wawen.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "A woman who was a passenger in the car is believed to have had a verbal dispute with the driver shortly before 11pm.
"As the BMW approached the Navigation Inn pub on the A4300, the woman tried to get out of the car. The car drove off.
"Several cars passed the woman before one stopped. She helped the woman to call a friend and the incident was reported to police."
Detective Constable Donna Parry said: “We understand this is a concerning incident, but we’re keen to get to the bottom of what happened and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation.
“We’re particularly keen to speak to the person who stopped to help the woman and would encourage them to get in touch as soon as possible. Equally if you drove past the woman near the Navigation Inn pub and can help us, it would be great to hear from you.
“Finally, if you saw the black BMW between 10pm and 11pm as it travelled from Stratford town centre to Wootton Wawen, please contact us. Any information could help.”
People can report information by phoning 101 or report it online quoting incident number 110 of 26 July."