Woman escapes car during alleged kidnapping in south Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman managed to escape from a car during what is believed to be an alleged kidnapping incident in south Warwickshire.

The incident happened outside the Navigation Inn pub on the A4300 near Wootton Wawen. Several cars passed the woman before one stopped to help her call a friend and report it to police.

A 24-year-old man from Stratford arrested on suspicion of kidnap and false imprisonment has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for information so they can piece together what happened. They are especially keen to speak to the person who stopped to help her.

The incident happened outside the Navigation Inn pub on the A4300 near Wootton Wawen. (Google Street View).

The incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday July 25, when a black BMW was understood to be driving erratically along Birmingham Road in Stratford.

The car travelled from the town centre in the direction of Wootton Wawen.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "A woman who was a passenger in the car is believed to have had a verbal dispute with the driver shortly before 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the BMW approached the Navigation Inn pub on the A4300, the woman tried to get out of the car. The car drove off.

"Several cars passed the woman before one stopped. She helped the woman to call a friend and the incident was reported to police."

Detective Constable Donna Parry said: “We understand this is a concerning incident, but we’re keen to get to the bottom of what happened and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to the person who stopped to help the woman and would encourage them to get in touch as soon as possible. Equally if you drove past the woman near the Navigation Inn pub and can help us, it would be great to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, if you saw the black BMW between 10pm and 11pm as it travelled from Stratford town centre to Wootton Wawen, please contact us. Any information could help.”

People can report information by phoning 101 or report it online quoting incident number 110 of 26 July."