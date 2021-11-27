Woman gets community order after interfering and stealing from vehicles in and around Leamington

A woman has been given a community order after pleading guilty to interfering and stealing from vehicles in and around Leamington.
During the evening of November 23 patrol officers from Leamington responded to a report of a female breaking into cars.
Officers attended the area and a female - Georgette Mott - was arrested.
Georgette Mott, 29 of no fixed abode was charged with four counts of vehicle interference and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle.
She was remanded into police custody to appear before courts on November 25.
Having plead guilty to all offences Mott was handed a community order, ordered to pay court costs of £50 and compensation totaling £207.50 and released.
PC Lake from Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "This was a great example of the policing teams working together to deal with an ongoing problem causing serious concern to the local community.
"However I am disappointed in the sentence handed down by the court which I feel will do little to reassure the community.
"I hope that this will act as a warning to Mott and encourage her to change her ways, however if it does not the team and I will not hesitate to take action again to put her back before the court at the earliest opportunity."