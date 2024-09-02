Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman is in hospital after having black paint sprayed in her face near Warwick.

The incident happened at about 3am today (September 2) when officers were called to a report of a disturbance in Hampton Magna.

Police said: "A woman allegedly sprayed black paint from a can onto two cars and into the face of a woman in her 40s.

"Following this, a 23-year-old woman from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle and assault occasioning actual bodily harm."