A woman was left injured in the road by a hit-and-run driver outside Tesco in south Warwickshire.
Police are now trying to find a Good Samaritan who stopped to help the victim.
They believe she might be able to help them with their enquires into the incident, which happened outside Tesco Express in Telegraph Street, Shipston-on-Stour, at around 9.30am on January 26.
Officers said that the witness got of her car to comfort the victim who suffered minor cuts and bruises. The witness – who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan - left without leaving any contact details and officers are now trying to contact her to see if she can help with their enquiries.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision left the scene.
Anyone who can help identify the witness or has any other information that could help police identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision can contact email [email protected] quoting collision reference 1269787. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.