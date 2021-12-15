Woman jailed after being caught trying car door handles in Southam

A woman has been jailed after she was caught trying car door handles in Southam.
Officers responded to reports of a woman acting suspiciously in Dove Close on Monday December 13 - and they arrested Georgette Mott.
The 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of vehicle interference and remanded to appear before magistrates today (Wednesday December 15) where she was given a 12-week prison sentence.
PC Lake of Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said "Over the last few months Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team as a team and Warwickshire Police as a whole have spent a great deal of time dealing with Miss Mott and her offending which has caused distress and a great deal of inconvenience to her victims.
"I welcome the sentence handed to Miss Mott today and hope that this serves as a warning to her that this sort of offending will not be tolerated by Warwickshire Police".