Woman jailed after being caught trying car door handles in Southam

Officers responded to reports of a woman acting suspiciously in Dove Close on Monday December 13 - and they arrested Georgette Mott.

A woman has been jailed after she was caught trying car door handles in Southam.

Officers responded to reports of a woman acting suspiciously in Dove Close on Monday December 13 - and they arrested Georgette Mott.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of vehicle interference and remanded to appear before magistrates today (Wednesday December 15) where she was given a 12-week prison sentence.

PC Lake of Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said "Over the last few months Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team as a team and Warwickshire Police as a whole have spent a great deal of time dealing with Miss Mott and her offending which has caused distress and a great deal of inconvenience to her victims.