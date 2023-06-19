Woman jailed for stabbing man in her Warwick home and leaving him to wander the streets looking for help

A passer-by spotted him and managed to get him to hospital where he was given life-saving surgery

A woman has been jailed after stabbing a man at her home in Warwick

The victim was spotted wandering the streets trying to stem the blood with a towel following an argument on March 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And after a police appeal which was published in the Courier and Weekly News, Reda Malone handed herself in at Leamington Police Station - but not before disposing of the knife in a builder’s sack in Spencer Street. This was later found by police.

Reda Malone

The victim - a man in his 40s - was dropped at the hospital by a passer-by with four stab wounds to his body. A&E staff alerted police and officers worked out that the attack had taken place at Malone’s home in Spinney Hill.

After gaining entry to the house officers found a pool of blood on the mattress where the victim had been stabbed and blood-stained clothes in the washing machine.

In interview, Malone said she was drunk and struggled to remember carrying out the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Warwick Crown Court, the 42-year-old was jailed for two years and seven months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

The court heard how the victim required emergency surgery to close his wounds and repair damage to his bowel.