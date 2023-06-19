Woman jailed for stabbing man in her Warwick home and leaving him to wander the streets looking for help

A woman has been jailed after stabbing a man at her home in Warwick
The victim was spotted wandering the streets trying to stem the blood with a towel following an argument on March 25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And after a police appeal which was published in the Courier and Weekly News, Reda Malone handed herself in at Leamington Police Station - but not before disposing of the knife in a builder’s sack in Spencer Street. This was later found by police.
The victim - a man in his 40s - was dropped at the hospital by a passer-by with four stab wounds to his body. A&E staff alerted police and officers worked out that the attack had taken place at Malone’s home in Spinney Hill.
After gaining entry to the house officers found a pool of blood on the mattress where the victim had been stabbed and blood-stained clothes in the washing machine.
In interview, Malone said she was drunk and struggled to remember carrying out the attack.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At Warwick Crown Court, the 42-year-old was jailed for two years and seven months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.
The court heard how the victim required emergency surgery to close his wounds and repair damage to his bowel.
Detective Constable Phoebe Gumbley from Leamington CID said: “This was a particularly violent and sustained attack, where the victim was left with serious injuries that could have been much worse. The victim was very lucky to survive.”