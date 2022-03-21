Woman sexually assaulted at Corley Services by man pretending to be a security guard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s is reported to have been sexually assaulted at Corley Services on Friday afternoon.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s is reported to have been sexually assaulted at Corley Services on Friday afternoon.

The woman had been in a coffee shop on the northbound side of the site and was walking towards Highfield Lane when she was approached by a man at about 3pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man claimed to be a security guard at the site and accused the woman of removing items from the shop. He told her she would need to come with him so he could perform a search.

The woman denied taking anything but the man then touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

When she told him she would call police, the man left the area in an unknown direction.

He was described as white, between 20 to 25 years old, with curly ginger hair and a Scottish or Irish accent. He was understood to be wearing a black body warmer and blue jeans.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on the northbound side of Corley Services between 2.45pm and 3.30pm to get in touch.

They are also keen for people who saw the incident or who believe they can help with our ongoing investigation to come forward.