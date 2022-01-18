Woman spotted carrying out a suspected drug deal in Warwick

A woman was arrested in Warwick after being spotted carrying out a suspected drug deal.
Plain clothed detectives from the Warwickshire Police County Lines Disruption Team stopped the woman yesterday (January 17) near to Percy Road.
Following a search they seized suspected class A drugs and two mobile phones.
The 29-year-old woman from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. She was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The arrest was part of ongoing proactive efforts to target county lines drug dealing in Warwickshire.
"Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 257 of 17 January 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."