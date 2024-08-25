Women ‘stuff food into pushchairs' in supermarket and suspected drink driver crashes - another busy night for Rugby Police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three of the arrests were women who allegedly used their pushchairs to hide stolen food from a supermarket.
Just before that, SC Green and PC Tennant arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after he crashed into a hedge on the A426 near Central Park Drive. Thankfully no one was hurt.
The two officers then got an unusual call. They said: "No sooner had we finished up arranging for an alleged drink driver's car to be dragged out of a hedge on the A426, we had a call to a supermarket whereby it was reported that three females had been helping themselves to an array of groceries and stuffing them in pushchairs.
"Armed with a description, we went out for a look and stumbled across an unfortunate three on Technology Drive who matched the description.
"A stop search revealed a veritable banquet of meats, fish and pricey washing powder. We then performed a three-in-one arrest.
"Alas, our suspects will not see the hundreds of pounds of expensive groceries again, but our colleagues in custody will be only too pleased to offer them supper and a brew. As for us, we'll make do with our humble sandwiches and crisps as we complete the relevant paperwork."