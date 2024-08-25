Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturday night (August 24) was an interesting night for Rugby Police, with four arrests.

Three of the arrests were women who allegedly used their pushchairs to hide stolen food from a supermarket.

Just before that, SC Green and PC Tennant arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after he crashed into a hedge on the A426 near Central Park Drive. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two officers then got an unusual call. They said: "No sooner had we finished up arranging for an alleged drink driver's car to be dragged out of a hedge on the A426, we had a call to a supermarket whereby it was reported that three females had been helping themselves to an array of groceries and stuffing them in pushchairs.

SC Green and PC Tennant arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after he crashed into a hedge on the A426 near Central Park Drive. (Photo: Rugby Police).

"Armed with a description, we went out for a look and stumbled across an unfortunate three on Technology Drive who matched the description.

"A stop search revealed a veritable banquet of meats, fish and pricey washing powder. We then performed a three-in-one arrest.

"Alas, our suspects will not see the hundreds of pounds of expensive groceries again, but our colleagues in custody will be only too pleased to offer them supper and a brew. As for us, we'll make do with our humble sandwiches and crisps as we complete the relevant paperwork."