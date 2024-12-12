'Wood you believe it?': Driver gives police bizarre excuse for driving dangerous car near Kenilworth

When your vision is so impaired by a damaged windscreen that you can't even see a police car trying to stop you, you know it is time to take the car off the road!

And Warwickshire Police took that decision out of the driver's hands, when they spotted this dangerous car and seized it.

"Apparently a tree had just fallen on it. Hmmm..........," said Warwickshire Police, in their social media post.

The car was stopped on the A46 near Kenilworth.

The car was stopped on the A46 near Kenilworth. (Photo: OPU Warwickshire).

Warwickshire Police added: "The driver's view was so obstructed that they couldn't see the marked XC90 trying to escort it off the road.

"Driver reported for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition and PG9 prohibition issued.

"It should go without saying that using a vehicle in this sort of condition is clearly dangerous but people still do.

"We will continue to hunt down those that drive unsafe vehicles and gladly take them off the roads."

