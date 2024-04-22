Worried driver calls police to say he is being chased by black Mazda south of Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A worried driver called the police to say he was being chased by a black Mazda on an a-road south of Warwick.

Officers caught up with the victim but the other driver had already gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact them.

Warwickshire Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact them.

The incident happened about 4.10pm on Sunday afternoon, on the A429.

The victim was chased from near Wellesbourne Airfield to Barford.

Warwickshire Police said: "Officers caught up with the victim’s car at the junction with the M40 but the suspect vehicle had fled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad