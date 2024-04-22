Worried driver calls police to say he is being chased by black Mazda south of Warwick
A worried driver called the police to say he was being chased by a black Mazda on an a-road south of Warwick.
Officers caught up with the victim but the other driver had already gone.
Warwickshire Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact them.
The incident happened about 4.10pm on Sunday afternoon, on the A429.
The victim was chased from near Wellesbourne Airfield to Barford.
Warwickshire Police said: "Officers caught up with the victim’s car at the junction with the M40 but the suspect vehicle had fled.
"If you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam or doorbell video please contact us by going to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/forms/tell-us-something-seen-heard/ or call 101 quoting incident 214 of 21 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."