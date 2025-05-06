Worrying figures show Rugby suffered sharpest increase in burglaries in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby suffered the sharpest increase in burglaries in England in 2024, according to new figures.

The data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveals the areas in England and Wales where residents have seen the highest rise in residential break-ins last year.

And Rugby was second on the list with a 68 per cent increase - only Powys in Wales was higher, with an 81 per cent rise.

Covering the 12 months to December 2024, the data shows a mixed national picture: although burglary rates overall continue a slow decline, certain localities have seen sharp spikes in reported home break-ins, while others have recorded significant improvements.

Nationally, burglary continues its long-term decline, with residential break-ins across England and Wales falling by 3.5 per cent in the year ending December 2024, according to the ONS.

The ONS figures were analysed by SJL Insurance Services and show that there were 257 reported residential burglaries in Rugby in 2024.

A company spokesperson said: "The steady drop is part of a wider trend observed over the past decade, attributed in part to improved home security technology, greater public awareness, and strategic police efforts targeting repeat offenders.

"However, concerns persist around low charge and resolution rates, with fewer than six per cent of reported burglary cases resulting in a suspect being charged. This gap between incidence and enforcement continues to fuel anxiety in communities where break-ins remain stubbornly high or are once again on the rise."

Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL said: “It’s deeply troubling to see such a sharp rise in home break-ins across parts of England. When Rugby tops the list with a 68 per cent increase, it’s not just a statistic, it’s a signal that many families are feeling more vulnerable in their own homes.

“While overall burglary rates may be declining nationally, these regional spikes expose a worrying disparity in how communities are being impacted. It’s clear we can’t afford to be complacent.

“More targeted support, better prevention strategies, and real accountability in law enforcement are urgently needed in the hardest-hit areas.”

Rugby Police said it has worked hard to tackle this problem and said it is already seeing a 'significant drop'.

A force spokesperson added: “It’s important to remember that Rugby is a rapidly growing town, and more households being created means more targets for burglars.

“There’s also the matter of the new-build homes lying empty before they’re bought. We’ve had issues with thieves targeting white goods and fixtures and fittings in these empty homes. This factors into that increase in burglaries last year too."

Talking about how they have addressed the problem, the spokesperson added: “We know that a burglary can be incredibly distressing, so we’ve been working hard to address the issue.

“First, we made sure we attend every single burglary reported to us and we made sure our officers are trained to gather any evidence available quicky.

“We’ve also been ensuring every burglary is reviewed by a forensic scene investigator and we’ve set up dedicated teams of detectives across the county to investigate these cases.

“That’s all been combined with extra patrols in the areas that we know have been seeing an increase in burglaries.”

Here are the ten places in England and Wales with the highest rises in burglaries in 2024

1 Powys 81.4%

2 Rugby 68.0%

3 North Norfolk 65.0%

4 Ceredigion 60.3%

5 Staffordshire Moorlands 52.0%

6 South Devon & Dartmoor 51.4%

7 Lancaster 50.4%

8 Carmarthenshire 49.8%

9 Mid Sussex 47.8%

10 Fylde 44.7%

Top tips to prevent home break ins, by Craig Morgan of SJL

Upgrade Your Locks: “Ensure all external doors have high-quality deadbolt locks. Consider anti-snap cylinders and ensure window locks are fitted and used regularly.”

Install Motion-Activated Lighting: “Outdoor sensor lights around entrances, pathways, and dark corners act as strong deterrents for would-be intruders.”

Use Smart Security Technology: “Invest in smart home security systems—doorbell cameras, alarms, and remote monitoring apps allow you to monitor your home in real-time and alert authorities quickly.”

Don’t Overlook Home Insurance: “Even with strong security measures, break-ins can still happen. Having the right home insurance, including contents cover, ensures you're financially protected if valuables are stolen, or property is damaged. Review your policy regularly to make sure it reflects the true value of your belongings. Underinsurance is more common than many realise.”

Avoid Advertising Your Absence: “Don’t post holiday plans on social media and use timer switches for lights and radios to give the impression someone’s home, even when you’re away.”