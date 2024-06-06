You can't park there! Suspect crashes into field during police chase near Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police chase near Rugby ended with a car in a field and brief chase on foot.

Officers were patrolling the area around Houlton in response to recent vehicle crimes and burglaries in the area.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, they attempted to stop this car (pictured) so they could speak to the driver.

