Young woman dragged off bike and attacked by four robbers while cycling in south Warwickshire
A young woman was dragged off her bike and attacked by four robbers while she was cycling near Stratford.
Police are appealing for information following the attack in Clifford Chambers on Sunday August 13.
Four men in a blue estate car stopped in front of the cyclist - who is in her 20s - between 6.25pm and 6.40pm.
Two of the men got out of the car, pulled her off the bike, assaulted her and stole her phone.
PC Becky Davies said: “This was a distressing experience for the victim. If you were in the area and saw this incident or captured any footage of the vehicle leaving the scene, let us know and we will take action.”
To provide information please go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 282 of 13 August 2023. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.