Young woman dragged off bike and attacked by four robbers while cycling in south Warwickshire

They pulled up in a car before assaulting her and stealing her phone

A young woman was dragged off her bike and attacked by four robbers while she was cycling near Stratford.

Police are appealing for information following the attack in Clifford Chambers on Sunday August 13.

Four men in a blue estate car stopped in front of the cyclist - who is in her 20s - between 6.25pm and 6.40pm.

Two of the men got out of the car, pulled her off the bike, assaulted her and stole her phone.

PC Becky Davies said: “This was a distressing experience for the victim. If you were in the area and saw this incident or captured any footage of the vehicle leaving the scene, let us know and we will take action.”