Young woman escapes alleged kidnapper in Rugby and is rescued by passers-by who hear her screams

A young woman who escaped an alleged kidnapping was rescued after walking around Bilton without shoes on, shouting for help.

She knocked on a few doors and members of the public reportedly gave her a lift in their car to safety.

It is alleged that she had been taken from her home address in Cornwallis Road and driven around in a white VW Polo at speed and at times off road. The car may also have been involved in collisions and sustained damage.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Police are appealing for information.

Warwickshire Police said: On 18 August, we received a report that a woman in her early 20s had been found on the roads in Bilton by members of the public.

"The woman was reportedly without shoes, knocking on doors, and shouting for help. The members of the public reportedly gave her a lift in their car to safety.

"The woman is reported to have escaped from the car on foot in the Bilton area near Cunningham Way. She has been identified and is being supported by officers.

"Following this incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of GBH assault, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal damage, kidnapping, false imprisonment, threats to kill, intentional strangulation, coercive and controlling behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without insurance, and driving without a license.

The police added: "We are looking for witnesses in the Bilton area of Rugby who, in the hours between 2pm and 4pm, may have seen a white VW Polo driving erratically; or who may have seen a young woman in her 20s dressed in black without shoes on requesting help or knocking on doors.

“If you can help with our investigation, particularly if you have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area, contact us citing Incident 196 of 18 August:

Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

“The investigating officer is DC 2511 Keogh.”