Youths putting lives at risk by throwing stones at moving vehicles in Southam

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
Youths are putting lives at risk by throwing stones at moving vehicles in Southam.

So far, police have received two reports of vehicles that have been damaged but it seems that many more have suffered some sort of damage.

Police said they are aware of the problem and are patrolling the area.

This issue seem to have been going on for some time but the latest report this week said a group of youths were throwing stones at moving vehicles along Daventry Road, Southam.

Police are appealing for information

"We are actively patrolling the area and urge anyone who witnesses this activity or has any information to get in touch," said Southam's Neighbourhood Policing Team.

People can report incidents (quoting incident number 353 of 12/02/2025)

  • online at Warwickshire.police.uk/report
  • call us on 101
  • call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
