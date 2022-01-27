Cyclist dies after incident between Leamington and Kenilworth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died between Leamington and Kenilworth on Wednesday afternoon (January 26).

The cyclist was discovered on the B4115 between Chesford and the Hill Wootton crossroads.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and paramedics the 61-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The report was made to police after a member of the public came across him in the road and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death.

PC Pete Hayes from Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around midday today and see any dash cam footage they may have."