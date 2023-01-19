Cyclist remains in critical condition after collision with a car in North Warwickshire

Police want to speak to anyone who was travelling in that area at the time

A cyclist remains in a critical condition after a collision with a car in North Warwickshire.

The incident happened on the A5 at Birch Coppice near Atherstone around 5.45am yesterday (Wednesday January 18) - and police want to speak to anyone who was travelling in that area at the time.

The road was closed between the M42 J10 (Tamworth) and Dordon Roundabout while officers and emergency services dealt with the incident, which involved a bike and a red VW Golf.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The cyclist – a man in his 20s – suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition at this time. The driver of the VW was uninjured.

"Investigations are currently ongoing and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of it to come forward.

