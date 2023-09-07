Register
Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in North Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in North Warwickshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 5.20pm on Friday (August 25) near Coleshill.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "A bicycle and a car collided on the A446, close to the junction with the Birmingham Road.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
"A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Now officers are asking for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash cam footage of it, to get in touch via www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101 and citing incident 260 of 25 August."

