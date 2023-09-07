Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with car in North Warwickshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in North Warwickshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 5.20pm on Friday (August 25) near Coleshill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "A bicycle and a car collided on the A446, close to the junction with the Birmingham Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.