Car, bank cards and wallets stolen in Southam burglary
A car, bank cards and wallets were stolen when thieves broke into a house in Southam.
A 39 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
It took place in Watergall Close between 2am-6am on Wednesday (December 13).
The man, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after the car was stopped that afternoon in Leamington Road, Ryton.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
The suspect was later bailed until February while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101. Please quote incident 48 of 13 December 2023.
Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
