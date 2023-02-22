Divers search Newbold Quarry as one line of enquiry as search for missing Rugby teenager continues

Toby Burwell was reported missing from his home in Newbold on the morning of Monday February 20.

Divers are searching Newbold Quarry as one line of enquiry as the search for a missing Rugby teenager continues.

An urgent search was undertaken – with one line of enquiry leading to a search of Newbold Quarry.

Expert divers continue to search the quarry, while detectives and officers pursue other lines of enquiry.

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, based at Rugby station, said: “Residents will have noticed that Newbold Quarry has been cordoned off while we, together with specialist divers and our colleagues at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service, conduct a search.

“With that said, I would like to make it very clear that we are keeping an open mind as to the whereabouts of Toby.

“We are working around the clock to make sure nothing is missed. Officers and detectives are out in the community, gathering information and speaking with residents.

