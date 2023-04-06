Register
Divers searching for missing Rugby teenager Toby Burwell have found a body

Formal identification has taken place and it is understood to be that of the Rugby teenager, who has been missing for a number of weeks

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 22:03 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 22:14 BST
Divers searching for missing for 17-year-old Toby Burwell have today (Thursday) found a body.
Formal identification has taken place and it is understood to be that of the Rugby teenager, who has been missing for a number of weeks.

The discovery was made this afternoon in Rugby's Newbold Quarry, where specialised divers had spent weeks searching.

His death is not currently being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Toby’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

"We would like to thank you all for continuing to respect their privacy."

