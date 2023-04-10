Do you have a moving story of personal physical achievement? Warwickshire charity wants to hear from you

A local charity is on the hunt for motivating real-life stories.

Think Active, who work across Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull, are looking for people in the region who have improved their health and wellbeing through physical activity. The campaign is called #movingstories and the search is on to find uplifting tales of accomplishment, however big or small, from across the region.

The main aim of the Moving Stories campaign is to inspire more people to get physically active, while also celebrating the successes of everyday people across the region. The emphasis is on normal feats, not superhero or professional-level endeavors, said Think Active’s Abi Dixon. “We want to show people how simple it can be, and how diverse the opportunities are, to make a start on their own active journey,” she added.

“This is about celebrating people from across our region who have made a change in their lives. We’re not looking for gold medalists. We want to hear examples like - someone with diabetes who started walking 2000 steps each day. Or somebody who took up yoga to support their mental health. Whatever it is, from running to riding, football to gardening. We want to hear about all the diverse #movingstories in our region.”

Abi Dixon from Think Active, who is leading the MovingStories project.

Think Active is also keen for people to nominate others who have done something worthy of a #movingstory. Get in touch via https://thinkactive.org/initiative/moving-stories/

