Do you know someone who deserves a sweet treat? Shipton bakery is once again running its 'random act of cakeness' giveaway

A bakery in Shipston is once again running its 'random act of kindness' giveaway to people who deserve a sweet surprise.

During February, 10 nominees will be selected randomly from a list of worthy recipients nominated by friends, colleagues, or family, and have a sweet treat land on their doorstep from Meg Rivers Bakers of Happiness.

People can nominate someone until midday February 10 via the online form at https://megrivers.co.uk/pages/random-acts-of-cakeness-from-meg-rivers-artisan-bakery

The nominees will be selected using a random generator, and the cake arrives on their doorstep shortly after, with a note to inform them why they are receiving a sweet surprise. Full terms and conditions are available on the website.