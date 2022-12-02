Donation will help fund extra activities for Girlguides in Warwickshire

Girlguiding in Warwickshire has received a £1,000 donation - which will be used to help girls access activities previously out of reach.

The Warwickshire Girlguiding group welcomes the donation from Amazon

The donation came from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry who decided to send the money to the Girlguiding Warwickshire County, as they have many parents of Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers at the centre.

Dorota Sochacka, an employee at Amazon in Daventry who nominated the charity for the donation, said: “I’m pleased my team chose to support Girlguiding Warwickshire. Girlguiding offers a great place for young girls to meet friends, learn new skills and develop, and I’m happy to be part of a team that’s supporting them.”

