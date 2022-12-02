Donation will help fund extra activities for Girlguides in Warwickshire

The donation came from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry who decided to send the money to the Girlguiding Warwickshire County, as they have many parents of Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers at the centre.
Dorota Sochacka, an employee at Amazon in Daventry who nominated the charity for the donation, said: “I’m pleased my team chose to support Girlguiding Warwickshire. Girlguiding offers a great place for young girls to meet friends, learn new skills and develop, and I’m happy to be part of a team that’s supporting them.”
County Commissioner Nicola Lomas from Girlguiding Warwickshire added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon team in Daventry. This donation will go towards supporting our programme of activities. Without funding like this, we would not be able to carry out the work that we do to support girls in our community.”