‘Don’t let summer end in tragedy’: police’s message after more reports of kids swimmming in open water near Lutterworth

Police are urging people to stay out of the water after more reports of children swimming in open water.

Officers sent a message to parents, saying 'please speak to your children - don't let the summer end in tragedy'.

The latest reports to police have come from the Dunton Bassett area near Lutterworth.

In a social media plea, officers said: "Please parents. Let your children know that this is not a safe place to be. With possibly a few more days of summer left...don't let it end in a tragedy.