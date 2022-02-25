Dramatic moment when a cow was saved from a horrible death by Lutterworth firefighters after it was trapped in a deep slurry pit

A cow trapped in a deep slurry pit in south Leicestershire was brilliantly rescued from a horrible death by firefighters from Lutterworth.

A cow trapped in a deep slurry pit in south Leicestershire was brilliantly rescued from a horrible death by firefighters from Lutterworth.

The terrified animal was buried up to its head in the massive slurry pond on the farm near Whetstone when she was pulled out by highly-skilled fire crews in the nick of time.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters based in Lutterworth teamed up with a specialist Technical Rescue unit from Leicester’s Southern fire station to save the distressed cow’s life on Wednesday (February 23).

A cow trapped in a deep slurry pit in south Leicestershire was brilliantly rescued from a horrible death by firefighters from Lutterworth.

These striking Leicestershire fire service pictures show just how two firefighters went out on a special raft-type craft to attach ropes to the cow before pulling her out to safety.

“An excellent example of teamwork and specialist training in action,” said Lutterworth fire station.

Slurry is created from cow manure and water and provides a natural fertiliser which farmers use to encourage the growth of grass and other crops.

It’s usually stored in a tank or lagoon before being spread across farmland as fertiliser.