Driver abandons car in dangerous position on a south Warwickshire country road in thick fog after failing to carry out a three-point turn

A careless driver abandoned their car in a dangerous position on a country road in thick fog after failing to carry out a three-point turn.

With visibility down to just a few metres, other motorists had avoid the car near Stockton and someone called police after nearly hitting it.

Now the owner faces a bill if they want to get their car back after police arranged for a recovery truck to take it away last night (Friday).

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: "The driver of this BMW failed really quite spectacularly at attempting a three point turn near Stockton.

"Somehow the driver managed to miss the 12 foot wide field entrance and instead opted for the raised bank and ditch next to the gate."

They beached their car on the bank, half in the road, in the dark in freezing conditions and thick fog - and then abandoned the car.

The spokesperson added: "If the owner would like to get their car back you'll need to get in contact with Warwickshire Police on 101.

"Then you'll have to pay the recovery fee and at some point I'm sure we'll have a chat about certain paraphernalia found in the car (probably the reason they didn't hang around).