Driver arrested after collision with cyclist in Warwick – cyclist seriously injured

A man from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT
A driver has been arrested after a collision in Warwick with a cyclist, who suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened at about 4.30pm on Friday February 2 between Emscote Road and Campriano Drive - and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Officers said a 39-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He has been released pending further investigation.

The crash happened at about 4.30pm on Friday February 2 between Emscote Road and Campriano Drive (Google Street View).

Talking about the incident, they added: "A cyclist suffered serious injuries after a car allegedly collided with him on the junction between Emscote Road and Campriano Drive.

"The cyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries by ambulance.

“If you have any information that could help with our investigation, particularly if you have dashcam or CCTV footage, get in contact with us citing Incident 224 of Friday 2 February.

“The officer in charge is PC 1210 Spencer.”

