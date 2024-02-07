Driver arrested after collision with cyclist in Warwick – cyclist seriously injured
A driver has been arrested after a collision in Warwick with a cyclist, who suffered serious injuries.
The crash happened at about 4.30pm on Friday February 2 between Emscote Road and Campriano Drive - and police are now appealing for witnesses.
Officers said a 39-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He has been released pending further investigation.
Talking about the incident, they added: "A cyclist suffered serious injuries after a car allegedly collided with him on the junction between Emscote Road and Campriano Drive.
"The cyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries by ambulance.
“If you have any information that could help with our investigation, particularly if you have dashcam or CCTV footage, get in contact with us citing Incident 224 of Friday 2 February.
- Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111
“The officer in charge is PC 1210 Spencer.”