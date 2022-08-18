Driver dies after his car overturns near Rugby in the early hours of this morning​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A driver has died after his car overturned in Church Lawford in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

The single vehicle incident happened on the A428 Rugby Road at about 3.30am.

Two ambulances, a critical care car with medics on board from the Air Ambulance Service and two paramedic officers attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When emergency services arrived, they found an overturned car.

"The driver, a man, was trapped inside.