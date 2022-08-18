Driver dies after his car overturns near Rugby in the early hours of this morning
An air ambulance and other ambulances were at the scene
A driver has died after his car overturned in Church Lawford in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).
The single vehicle incident happened on the A428 Rugby Road at about 3.30am.
Two ambulances, a critical care car with medics on board from the Air Ambulance Service and two paramedic officers attended the scene.
Most Popular
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When emergency services arrived, they found an overturned car.
"The driver, a man, was trapped inside.
"Upon rapid assessment by medics, it sadly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”