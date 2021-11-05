Driver dies in crash on the edge of the Rugby borough - police launch appeal for information

A driver has died in a horrific two-car crash on the edge of the Rugby borough today (Friday).

Police are tonight appealing for witnesses to come forward after the fatal collision on the A5 near Sharnford.

Officers were called to the scene at 12.27pm today after they alerted by the ambulance service who were already there.

The collision happened at the crossroads of High Cross Road near Sharnford and the busy A5.

The woman in the black Ford Fiesta involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men in the other car – a black BMW – were both injured.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing,” said Leicestershire Police tonight.

The Fiesta is believed to have pulled out from High Cross Road on to the A5 when the woman driver collided with the BMW.

The BMW was travelling on the A5 towards Lutterworth.

Police have now launched an urgent investigation into the collision.

And anyone who saw either car before the accident is being urged to contact police.

No arrests have been made.

Firefighters from Lutterworth and Hinckley and the regional air ambulance as well as land ambulances also raced to the scene early this afternoon.

Tonight Det Sgt Paul Hawkins, of Leicestershire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the collision who saw it happen.

“Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to come forward.”

He added: “I know there was a Royal Mail vehicle in the area at the time, which stopped at the scene shortly after the collision, but left prior to my arrival.

“I’d like to speak to the driver of that vehicle as they may have valuable information.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 277 of November 5.