Driver found dead in his car on hard shoulder of M40 near Warwick and Leamington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help after a man was found dead in his car on the hard shoulder of the M40 near Warwick and Leamington.
Officers believe the driver pulled over after medical episode and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The incident happened on Monday January 22, when a black Honda Civic stopped on the hard shoulder of the M40 southbound between Junction 15 and 16.
Warwickshire Police said: "At around 10.30am, the male occupant of the car was sadly found deceased by attending officers.
"This is believed to have been following a medical episode and is not being treated as suspicious.
"We are looking to determine what happened before the car pulled up on the hard shoulder.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If you saw a black Honda Civic near or were travelling down the M40 southbound in the preceding hours to 10.30am that day, particularly if you have a dashcam or any other footage that could help, contact us citing Incident 109 of 22 January."
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111