Driver found dead in his car on hard shoulder of M40 near Warwick and Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help after a man was found dead in his car on the hard shoulder of the M40 near Warwick and Leamington.

Officers believe the driver pulled over after medical episode and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Monday January 22, when a black Honda Civic stopped on the hard shoulder of the M40 southbound between Junction 15 and 16.

Police are appealing for help after a man was found dead in his car on the hard shoulder of the M40 near Warwick and Leamington.

Warwickshire Police said: "At around 10.30am, the male occupant of the car was sadly found deceased by attending officers.

"This is believed to have been following a medical episode and is not being treated as suspicious.

"We are looking to determine what happened before the car pulled up on the hard shoulder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you saw a black Honda Civic near or were travelling down the M40 southbound in the preceding hours to 10.30am that day, particularly if you have a dashcam or any other footage that could help, contact us citing Incident 109 of 22 January."