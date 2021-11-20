The driver of this Porshe Cayenne escaped uninjured after over shooting a give way junction and hitting a wall at Stoneleigh tonight (Saturday).

The driver of this Porshe Cayenne escaped uninjured after overshooting a give way junction and hitting a wall at Stoneleigh tonight (Saturday).

Police have been at the scene in Coventry Road and the car has been recovered.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident

The driver of this Porshe Cayenne escaped uninjured after over shooting a give way junction and hitting a wall at Stoneleigh tonight (Saturday).