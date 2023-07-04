Driver who died after colliding with telegraph pole in north Warwickshire has been named

A man has died after his car left the road and hit a telegraph pole in north Warwickshire.

This afternoon (Tuesday July 4) police have named him as as 26-year-old Brandon Wright from Ansley.

The collision happened on Arley Lane, Ansley, shortly before 3.30pm on Monday (3 July).

Warwickshire Police said: "A white Mini was being driven on the road when it believed to have left the road and hit a telegraph pole.

"The driver – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A passenger in the same car was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The man’s next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had crashed from which there were two male patients.

“One of the men was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support. However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man, who had managed to get himself out of the car, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to George Elliot Hospital by land ambulance.”

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw the car prior to the collision.

They are also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.