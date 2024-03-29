Egg-cellent family Easter activities at local Sports and Wellness Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Physical activity and learning to play sports have widely documented benefits for all, but particularly for children. Not only does exercise have a positive impact on children’s physical health, but the boost to their self-confidence, leadership skills and teamwork skills can help set children up for a life of healthy habits. Children who are active throughout their childhood are far more likely to grow into active adults.

Research also suggests that participating in sports and physical activity as a family has an overwhelmingly positive effect on children’s attitudes to sport and exercise, as well as on their physical health and levels of screen time.

Throughout the Easter break, activities and offers available at the Sports and Wellness Hub include:

· Family Fun Swim sessions| 1st -5th April: Relaxed family swimming with inflatables in the shallow end of the pool, with sessions running either from 9am-9:45am or from 12:15pm-1pm each day between 25th and 29th March. Sessions between 1st and 5th April run between 12:15pm and 1:00pm.

· Junior Climbing Camps | 2nd-5th April: Led by qualified and friendly instructors, these climbing camps will help children experience the thrill of bouldering and top roping, and develop knot-tying and belay skills. These sessions are suitable for children aged 7-16 years and run from 10am-12pm and 12pm-2pm.

· Junior Tennis Camps | 2nd-5th April: These tennis camps are suitable for children of all abilities and will teach key skills and build confidence through fun and play, with sessions running all day from 9am-4pm.

· Intensive Swimming Lessons (Learn to Swim stages 1-5) | 2nd-5th April: The lessons take place in small groups, allowing dedicated time from the instructor to support each child in building their confidence and accelerate their learning. A certificate is awarded to all swimmers who complete the course. Four lessons take place over the week with lessons at the same time each day (either 9am-9:30am or 9:35am-10:05am).