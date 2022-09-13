Eight arrests made after man stabbed in Rugby

Arrests have been made.

Police have made eight arrests and are stepping up patrols after a man was stabbed in Rugby last night (Monday).

At around 11.05pm yesterday (September 12), police were called to reports of a group chasing a man in Jackson Road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Rugby have arrested a 30-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Rugby on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder.

Six males, aged 15 to 18, have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said: “Incidents like this are rare in Rugby, and they will understandably cause concern among residents.

“Arrests have been made swiftly, and our officers have stepped up patrols in the area to make sure residents feel safe.”