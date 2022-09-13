Eight arrests made after man stabbed in Rugby
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder
Police have made eight arrests and are stepping up patrols after a man was stabbed in Rugby last night (Monday).
At around 11.05pm yesterday (September 12), police were called to reports of a group chasing a man in Jackson Road.
Police in Rugby have arrested a 30-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Rugby on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder.
Six males, aged 15 to 18, have also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said: “Incidents like this are rare in Rugby, and they will understandably cause concern among residents.
“Arrests have been made swiftly, and our officers have stepped up patrols in the area to make sure residents feel safe.”
Police say anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, citing incident number 358 of September 12 or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: crimestoppers-uk.org