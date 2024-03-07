Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly man has died after a crash between Warwick and Stratford.

This morning (Thursday March 7) emergency services were called to the scene of a crash which involved two cars.

It happened at around 6am on the B4086 Wellesborne Road near Alveston.

An elderly man has died after a crash between Warwick and Stratford. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Service critical care car attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews found one car that had suffered very significant damage. Members of the public were providing the driver with basic life support.

“Ambulance crews took over providing advanced clinical care, but sadly, it was not possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the other car was unhurt.”

The crash was one of three to happen this morning, with the others in Stratford Road in Loxley, and Hunscote Lane in Wellesbourne.