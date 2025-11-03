80-year-old cyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following crash in south Warwickshire

By News Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:05 GMT
An 80-year-old cyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in south Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened near Alcester yesterday (Sunday November 2).

The force said: "Shortly after 12.30pm, a collision took place between a car and a cyclist on the A46 by The Stag at Redhill.

"The cyclist, an 80-year-old man, received serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

"Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance.

"If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 145 of 2 November 2025."

